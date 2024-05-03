Molestation allegations against Bengal Governor sparks row, he says 'won't get cowed down by engineered narratives'

With 36 of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal set to go to polls in five phases between May 7 and June 1, the Trinamool Congress, which has been in power in the state, immediately moved to reap the political advantage of the allegation by the woman. The party stated that the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan had been 'tarnished'.

The governor, however, dismissed the allegation and issued a statement saying that the 'truth would triumph'. “If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me, God bless them," the Raj Bhavan quoted the governor in a press release issued a couple of hours after news broke.

Bose has often made critical comments about Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s government in West Bengal. TMC has accused him of acting at the behest of the BJP.

The woman, according to the sources, told the police that she had been working at the Raj Bhavan since June 2019 without any hassle. But she had been given a special duty at the Raj Bhavan recently. The governor called her to his office on April 24 and allegedly behaved inappropriately. She was called to the office of the governor again on Thursday. She got her supervisor to accompany her this time. The governor, however, asked the supervisor to leave and according to her allegation, again inappropriately behaved with her. An offer was made to make her temporary job at the Raj Bhavan a permanent one. She, however, felt discomfiture and thereby went to the police outpost at the Raj Bhavan, and told the cops about her ordeal. She was then taken to the Hare Street police station to register her complaint.