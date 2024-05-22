Monks to take out rally in Kolkata to protest Mamata's remarks

"The CM is making such remarks due to vote bank politics. We strongly condemn it. Monks of West Bengal will hold a protest rally against the comments," VHP leader Sourish Mukherjee said.

Banerjee had stated that certain monks of influential monastic orders in West Bengal were working on the instructions of the BJP in the elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the remarks, accusing the TMC of threatening monks for vote bank politics.

Banerjee defended her statement, saying she was criticising certain individuals and not the institutions.

Unidentified persons also stormed the premises of Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) in Jalpaiguri and threatened monks and other employees at gunpoint.

An RKM official, however, suggested that local land mafia was behind the incident, which was reportedly a matter of property dispute. The monks lodged a complaint at Bhaktinagar police station against a local tough and his associates.