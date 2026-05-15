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More arrests will follow: RG Kar victim's parents hail West Bengal govt move, see fresh hope for justice

Earlier in the day, Adhikari announced the suspension of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, ex-Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Indira Mukherjee and former DC North Abhishek Gupta
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 13:32 IST
India NewsWest Bengalrape case

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