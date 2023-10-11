'More severe and arbitrary measures' in proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alleges Mamata

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, alleged that the drafts – intended to replace IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act – reflect an attempt to introduce “draconian anti-citizen” provisions. She said the Trinamool MPs will raise this concern during deliberation before the standing committee concerned.
Banerjee, who has stayed away from public appearances for several days now, ever since she returned from her foreign tour, mentioned on X that she has been reading the drafts. These drafts, readied by the Union home ministry, are to substitute the existing Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act.
“Stunned to find that there is a serious attempt to quietly introduce very harsh and draconian anti-citizen provisions in these efforts,” Banerjee stated, adding that earlier it was sedition law. “Now, in the name of withdrawing those provisions, they are introducing more severe and arbitrary measures in the proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which can affect citizens more gravely,” she mentioned.
Banerjee said that the existing laws should be “decolonised”, not only in form, but also in spirit. The Bengal chief minister further wrote that she would urge jurists, and public activists, nationwide, to go through the drafts seriously, for “democratic contributions in the realm of the criminal justice system”.
The Trinamool chief informed that her colleagues in Parliament – the members, will take up the issues before the standing committee when the deliberations take place. “Laws need to be improved in light of experiences, but colonial authoritarianism should not be allowed to have backdoor entry at Delhi,” the CM stated.
Meanwhile, Banerjee will, virtually, inaugurate a few Durga Puja pandals on Thursday from the conference hall of her residence office, an official note said. Banerjee has been taking rest, as advised by doctors, following her leg injury. After her tour of the UAE, and Spain, the chief minister has stayed home. During the last ten days, the Trinamool’s campaign against the Centre in protest against the funds-freeze, two agitations – one in Delhi, the other in Kolkata, were led by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, also party’s national general secretary and MP.