'More severe and arbitrary measures' in proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alleges Mamata

The Trinamool chief informed that her colleagues in Parliament – the members, will take up the issues before the standing committee when the deliberations take place. “Laws need to be improved in light of experiences, but colonial authoritarianism should not be allowed to have backdoor entry at Delhi,” the CM stated.



Meanwhile, Banerjee will, virtually, inaugurate a few Durga Puja pandals on Thursday from the conference hall of her residence office, an official note said. Banerjee has been taking rest, as advised by doctors, following her leg injury. After her tour of the UAE, and Spain, the chief minister has stayed home. During the last ten days, the Trinamool’s campaign against the Centre in protest against the funds-freeze, two agitations – one in Delhi, the other in Kolkata, were led by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, also party’s national general secretary and MP.