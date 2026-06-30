More than 10 injured in fire at naphtha pipeline in West Bengal

<p>More than ten people were injured after a major fire broke out at a naphtha-carrying pipeline of Haldia Petrochemicals in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-india">West Bengal</a>'s Purba Medinipur district on Tuesday, officials said.</p>.<p>Official said that the fire was first spotted around 2.45 am and it quickly spread to Chiranjibpur in ward 13 of Haldia Municipality, engulfing several houses.</p>.<p>They said that twelve fire trucks were deployed, and firefighting operations are still underway.</p>.Suvendu govt in action: Bengal passes bill to detain persons for 12 months sans trial for 'anti-social' activities.<p>The injured were rescued and taken to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital. A police officer said that five of them were later shifted to Tamluk Medical College and Hospital, where two were reported to be in critical condition.</p>.<p>He said, "The area has been secured, and firefighting operations are continuing. The exact cause of the incident will be known only after a detailed investigation.</p>.<p>Officials said that the blaze also damaged overhead railway equipment near the site, disrupting train services.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>