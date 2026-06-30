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More than 10 injured in fire at naphtha pipeline in West Bengal

Officials said that the blaze also damaged overhead railway equipment near the site, disrupting train services.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 05:36 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 05:36 IST
India NewsWest BengalFire

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