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More than 20 injured in fire at naphtha pipeline in West Bengal

In a statement, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd said that preliminary information has indicated that the incident might have occurred in the vicinity of an unauthorised naphtha theft point near its plant.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 05:36 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 05:36 IST
India NewsWest BengalFire

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