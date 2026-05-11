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Murder of Suvendu Adhikari's aide: How UPI payment led to arrest of 3 suspects in UP

Two days after the results declaration of the West Bengal assembly elections, Rath was shot dead in the Madhyamgram area.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 07:05 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 07:05 IST
India NewsWest BengalUttar PradeshCrimeSuvendu Adhikari

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