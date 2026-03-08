Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Murmu and Modi vs Mamata: President-PM's displeasure over TMC shifting tribal community event venue

Modi highlighted the tribal identity of Murmu while criticising the TMC. “This is shameful and unprecedented."
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 19:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 19:27 IST
India NewsWest Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us