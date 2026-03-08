Murmu and Modi vs Mamata: President-PM's displeasure over TMC shifting tribal community event venue

<p>KOLKATA: As President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed displeasure over the shifting of the venue of a tribal community event attended by her in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Bharatiya Janata Party in accusing the state’s Trinamool Congress government of insulting the first citizen of the nation.</p> <p>Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, hit back, alleging that the BJP had used the office of the president to run a campaign against the TMC government in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections in the state. The TMC supremo also questioned whether the public expression of displeasure by the president was an attempt by the BJP to set the stage for the imposition of central rule in the state.</p> <p>“I have respect for you, President Madam. But please do not play politics during elections as per the BJP’s advice,” Mamata said, responding to the displeasure expressed by Murmu.</p> <p>Murmu referred to Mamata as her “younger sister” but expressed her displeasure over the absence of the chief minister or any other minister of the state during her visit to the International Santhal Conference held at Gosaipur near the airport in Bagdogra in North Bengal. The event was originally scheduled to be held at Bidhannagar in Darjeeling.</p> .President Murmu calls Mamata younger sister, seeks reasons for venue shift of tribal meet.<p>“It would have been better had the programme been held there (at the original venue), it would have been better. That venue had enough space to accommodate a large number of people,” Murmu said, addressing people at the new venue of the event. “I do not know why the state administration did not allow the conference to be held there. Now, it is being held at a place where people would find it difficult to come.”</p> <p>She went on to suggest that the state government possibly had little interest in the welfare of tribal communities, and that was why it sought to stop people from coming to the event.</p> <p>Modi highlighted the tribal identity of Murmu while criticising the TMC. “This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened,” he wrote on X, adding: “The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India.”</p> <p>“During the visits of the president, generally, the chief minister of the state should be welcoming, and other ministers should be present. She has not come, though. The governor has been transferred, so he could not come,” Murmu told a thin crowd of people, thanking them for attending the event. “Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I am also a daughter of Bengal. I do not know whether she is upset, and whether that was the reason for the change of the venue. That does not matter, though. All of you stay well and stay united.”</p> <p>She went on to say that she had realised that someone was not willing for the event to take place. “It appears that some people did not want the Santhals to progress, to learn and to unite to be strong,” said the president. Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, was the only representative of the state government to receive the visiting Head of State.</p> <p>Mamata was in Kolkata, where she was leading a TMC sit-in protest against the deletion of a large number of voters during the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls of the state.</p> <p>“You are a priority for the BJP. My priority is to protect the voting rights of the people,” she said, in what appeared to be a riposte to the president. “Look at the difference. See what we have done for tribal communities in West Bengal, and then look at what has happened to tribals in many other states?... When tribals were suffering during the violence in Manipur, when they were being attacked and humiliated, why did we not hear your voice then?”</p> <p>The TMC released the details of the state government’s welfare measures for the tribal communities.</p> <p>“The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President,” Modi posted on X. “It is equally unfortunate that a subject as important as Santal culture is treated so casually by the West Bengal Government.”</p> <p>“The office of the President is above politics and the sanctity of this office should always be respected. One hopes better sense prevails among the West Bengal Government and TMC. </p>