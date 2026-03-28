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Murshidabad violence | Shops closed, fewer people on streets amid prohibitory orders; police say situation normal

Several shops in the market areas remained closed, except those providing essential services, with fewer people seen on the streets. Vehicular movement, however, was normal.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 10:28 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 10:28 IST
India NewsWest BengalViolencePoliceProhibitory ordersMurshidabad

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