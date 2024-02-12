My senses are shattered: Bengal Governor Bose after speaking to protesting women in Sandeshkhali

The women were heard saying: "We want peace, security for ourselves. We cannot stand this torture anymore".

Before meeting the women, Bose also held a meeting with the senior police officers present there to take stock of the situation and directed them to take strict measures immediately.

The Governor has already sought a comprehensive report on the Sandeshkhali situation from the state government.

Cutting short his Kerala trip Bose reached Kolkata and went straight to Sandeshkhali.

"I am going to Sandeskhali as I want to see for myself what the real sandesh (message) from the gullies (lanes) of Sandeshkhali are," Bose said after arriving at the Kolkata airport on Monday morning.

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh expressed apprehension on whether the governor would be "allowed" to visit the troubled areas of Sandeshkhali to review the situation there.

"He (Governor) is a sensitive man and knows that people are being tortured there. I fear he may be shown black flags. His predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar faced several such incidents," Ghosh told reporters here this morning.

Police said that the situation in Sandeshkhali remained "peaceful" now and nobody would be allowed to disrupt the law and order there.

"Now, no untoward incident has been reported there. We will not allow anybody to disrupt the law and order situation there and will take strict action against those who violate the law," a senior police officer said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC are in force in Sandeshkhali.