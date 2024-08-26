'Nabanna Abhijan' rally will be peaceful, says organiser Chhatra Samaj

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Chhatra Samaj spokesperson Sayan Lahiri said, "The claims made by the TMC and police are baseless. We aim to raise our demands peacefully. If we are stopped, we will attempt to proceed to the state secretariat, Nabanna, gate in a non-violent manner to demand the CM's resignation due to her failure to prevent incidents like the RG Kar case, which has shocked the nation." Lahiri clarified that the rallies, which will start from College Square, Fort William, and Santragachhi at noon and move towards Nabanna, is organised by an apolitical platform with no affiliations to the BJP, RSS, or ABVP.