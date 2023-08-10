Nadda expected to reach Kolkata on August 11 night for two-day visit

An important programme on Nadda’s schedule is the Panchayati Raj Sammelan, scheduled to take place in Howrah, adjoining Kolkata. Nadda will be present at the inaugural session of the programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources add, is expected to address the conference virtually. “There will be 134 delegates from seven states in the region,” a party-representative told Deccan Herald.

After inaugurating the session, Nadda will visit Bengali novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s house, and participate in a programme.

During the day, he will meet party’s candidates – winners, and contestants – of the rural polls, and poll “victims” and their families at a city auditorium. He is also expected to meet core-group leaders of the state BJP, in the evening.

On Sunday, after visiting Dakshineswar Temple, Nadda will attend a meeting of around 100 representatives, comprising MPs, MLAs, and zila parishad members. At the party office, in Salt Lake, he will address state office bearers, convenor of state cell and departments. Thereafter, he will revisit the Panchayati Raj Sammelan venue to attend the closing session.

The rural polls, where the party performed relatively well compared to panchayat elections of 2018, didn’t throw up desired political outcomes. Much of it, the party leaders consider, is due to an uneven playing field. The Lok Sabha elections, next year, however, are in focus. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to visit the state in near future. “It’s on the cards. Though, there is no date fixed, as of now,” a party representative said.