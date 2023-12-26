Nadda-Shah set the ball rolling in Bengal for Lok Sabha elections

The preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, next year, has got flagged off for the BJP in West Bengal, with the simultaneous visit, and holding of back-to-back meetings and programmes, on Tuesday, by the party’s senior-most leaders – JP Nadda, and Amit Shah.

Nadda and Shah, who had arrived late night on Monday, held back-to-back organisational meetings, after visiting a gurdwara, and Kalighat Temple.

Party sources add that a 15-member team has been formed for steering ahead with preparations for the upcoming elections. Sources add that four central ministers from the state do not figure in the team.