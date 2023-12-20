Navy warship INS Sumitra on a visit to Kolkata

Kolkata: The INS Sumitra, a next generation offshore patrol vessel (NOPV), is visiting Kolkata. “This is a visit of a major naval platform to Kolkata after about an year,” an official release said.

INS Sumitra, indigenously built by Goa Shipyard Limited, was commissioned into the fleet in September, 2014, at Chennai. A frontline unit, the ship comes under the operational control of the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

“The ship, being the flag bearer of IN has been undertaking fleet support operations, HADR operations, Anti-Piracy missions, surveillance of EEZ and beyond, perform ELINT/COMINT, monitoring sea lines of communication and also enhancing the diplomatic reach of the Navy across the globe,” an official note stated.