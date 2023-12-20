Navy warship INS Sumitra on a visit to Kolkata

Kolkata: The INS Sumitra, a next generation offshore patrol vessel (NOPV), is visiting Kolkata. “This is a visit of a major naval platform to Kolkata after about an year,” an official release said.
INS Sumitra, indigenously built by Goa Shipyard Limited, was commissioned into the fleet in September, 2014, at Chennai. A frontline unit, the ship comes under the operational control of the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.
“The ship, being the flag bearer of IN has been undertaking fleet support operations, HADR operations, Anti-Piracy missions, surveillance of EEZ and beyond, perform ELINT/COMINT, monitoring sea lines of communication and also enhancing the diplomatic reach of the Navy across the globe,” an official note stated.
Well equipped, Team Sumitra carried out the non-combatant evacuation operation RAHAT in 2015. The ship was redeployed to war-trodden Yemen. During this operation the ship undertook five evacuations, and rescued 1,621 evacuees including 961 Indians, and 660 foreign nationals. This took place during aerial attacks and bombing.
At Kolkata’s Khidderpore docks, people can visit to have a close look at the ship, at berth-11. The entrance is through gate-3. The visit will be possible between 9am to 4pm on Friday, December 22. The visitors will need to carry a photo-id proof, and will have to follow the security and safety guidelines. The visitors will be guided. Bags, and vehicles are not permitted inside the dock-gate.