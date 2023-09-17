Netaji's brother wanted united Bengal; Congress voted for Partition, not Hindu Mahasabha : Sugata Bose

Bose said, "The problem was not just one between religious communities. Those who had a federal vision of India lost out to those who wanted to inherit the centralised structure of British India." On June 1, Gandhi wrote to Sarat Bose that he had discussed the idea with Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru and the two Congress leaders were 'very much opposed to it', rendering the nascent plan for keeping the two Bengals together stillborn.