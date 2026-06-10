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Newly sworn-in West Bengal ministers get portfolios; finance for Swapan Dasgupta, industries for Tapas Roy

According to a notification issued by the state home department and signed by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal, BJP MLA from Bidhannagar, Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee, was named the health minister.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMC

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