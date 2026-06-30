NIA arrests ex-TMC MP Aparupa Poddar's husband in 2023 Ram Navami violence

<p>Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested TMC leader Shakir Ali, husband of former party MP Aparupa Poddar, in connection with its probe into the public violence orchestrated during Ram Navami rallies across the state in March-April, 2023, police said.</p>.<p>Ali was taken into custody from his residence in Rishra after an NIA team, accompanied by CRPF personnel, carried out a search operation there on Tuesday morning, they added. </p><p>Ali was booked after investigators found inconsistencies in his replies during a nearly five-hour examination conducted by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nia">NIA</a> officers during the raid.</p>.<p>Ali is the husband of Aparupa Poddar, former two-time TMC MP from the Arambagh constituency in Hooghly, and was twice elected councillor from Ward No 4 of the Rishra Municipality.</p>.NIA arrests another accused in 2023 Bengal Ram Navami violence case.<p>"Shakir Ali has been arrested in connection with the agency's investigation into the 2023 Rishra Ram Navami violence case. He will be produced before the competent court, and we are examining the role of all individuals connected to the conspiracy behind the violence," an official said.</p>.<p>Chaotic scenes were witnessed in front of Poddar's house when the NIA officers were trying to escort the suspect to a police vehicle. A large crowd of Ali's followers, who had gathered outside the premises after news of his arrest spread, tried to resist the transportation and had to be dispersed by the police.</p>.<p>The former MP, too, was seen engaged in a verbal spat with the police outside her residence and was allegedly involved in manhandling women officers who tried to resist her attempts to reach the vehicle transporting her husband.</p>.<p>The search operation was being held in connection to six cases filed across the state on the 2023 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-navami">Ram Navami </a>violence, one of which were registered at the Rishra police station and two others in the adjacent Sreerampur police station, sources said.</p>.<p>Large scale violence on account of Ram Navami processions taken out by various Hindu organisations – leading to communal clashes and destruction of public property, including arson and vandalism at railway properties – were reported from Dalkhola in north Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, Shibpur in Howrah and Rishra in Hooghly.</p>.<p>Over 50 suspects were arrested by state police and, subsequently, by the central agency since it took over investigation charges from the state police on April 27, that year, following a Calcutta High Court direction.</p>.<p>Investigators are exploring the angle of larger conspiracy and involvement of political personalities in the planning and execution of the violence, sources said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mamata blames BJP for Ram Navami violence, Shah alleges TMC’s support to infiltration a national security threat.<p>The agency has relied on forensic-tested CCTV footage from the rampage sites and videos shot by locals during the violence, besides banking on confessional statements made by the arrested accused, to identify the perpetrators who remain outside the police net, they added.</p>.<p>The suspects, they said, were slapped with appropriate sections of the BNS and the Explosive Substances Act.</p>.<p>The arrest comes within a day of the BJP-led state government passed two law-and-order-related bills in the Bengal assembly aimed at further strengthening the state's powers to tackle organised crime and public disorder, with Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a> justifying the need for the legislations to counter "widespread criminalisation of politics in the state".</p>.<p>"We will strictly enforce these laws and will not just jail the rioters, but also seize their properties to recover three times the money for the damages caused. We will not enforce the Acts on decent people and ensure they are not misused. But the laws empower authorities to imprison suspects with criminal antecedents for up to one year as preventive arrest," Adhikari had said in the assembly on Monday.</p>.<p>Protesting the arrest, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh alleged that the police were selectively using coercive measures against leaders who have remained loyal to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress.</p>.Violence on Ram Navami: EC suspends 2 police officers in Bengal.<p>"Police are not acting against those who are being coerced to join the rebel group of the party. Even if they are arrested, they are being granted bail," he said.</p>.<p>"Aparupa Poddar has remained a Mamata Banerjee loyalist, and she was trying to rejuvenate the party in her area. That's why her husband was targeted," he alleged.</p>.<p>The TMC had denied a Lok Sabha ticket to Aparupa Poddar for the 2024 parliamentary elections, following which the former MP publicly claimed she was dropped from the candidate list due to a lack of funds to contest the polls.</p>.<p>The BJP, though, maintained that while Ali's involvement in the 2023 violence is hardly a secret, more heads are likely to roll in the case.</p>.<p>"It is public knowledge that the arrested suspect provoked people into committing the violence. He was acting with impunity under the protection of the previous TMC regime. But more leaders are involved. The investigating agency must identify and book those who had stalled the NIA probe for the past three years," BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said. </p>