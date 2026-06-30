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NIA arrests ex-TMC MP Aparupa Poddar's husband in 2023 Ram Navami violence

Ali was booked after investigators found inconsistencies in his replies during a nearly five-hour examination conducted by the NIA officers during the raid.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 13:32 IST
India NewsWest BengalNIARam Navami

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