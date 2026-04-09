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NIA registers 12 FIRs to probe gherao of judicial officers deployed for SIR work in West Bengal's Malda

The move came following a directive from the Supreme Court.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 05:34 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 05:34 IST
India NewsWest BengalNIAMalda

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