india west bengal

NIA searches multiple locations in West Bengal as part of probe against CPI (Maoist)

NIA teams conducted elaborate searches at the houses of suspects in 11 locations in South 24 Parganas, Asansol, Howrah, Nadia and Kolkata districts of the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 16:02 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 16:02 IST
