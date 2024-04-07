NIA terms attack on its team 'unprovoked,' says no mala fide intent in Bhupatinagar blast case action

The arrests were made after following all lawful procedures, the NIA spokesperson said.

"The NIA has re-stated that an aggressive crowd had assaulted the NIA personnel who were taking arrested accused Manobrata Jana to the local police station for completing legal formalities.

"One NIA official sustained injuries and an official vehicle of the NIA was also damaged in the attack," the spokesperson said.

The NIA has already filed a complaint at the area police station seeking legal action against the assailants.

The NIA had on Saturday arrested Manobrata Jana and Bailicharan Maity for their involvement in the case.

The NIA also said that that the duo had failed to appear before the agency despite repeated summons to join the investigation.

The agency had, accordingly, filed an application before a special NIA court in Kolkata, which, after perusing the case records, had issued an order on April 3, 2024, stating that it found the allegations to be of very serious nature.

The special court had also observed that the agency was "at liberty to proceed with the investigation as expeditiously as possible, and to take all necessary action with regard to arrest, search and seizure of the houses of the suspects and accused persons, in accordance with the relevant provisions of Criminal Code of Procedure, NIA Act and UA(P)A so far applicable for a proper and thorough investigation.

Following the special court's order, the NIA had conducted the searches, which culminated in the arrest of the two accused, who were found to be involved in the case.

The blast had taken place in December 2022 and the NIA had taken over the investigation in the case on June 6, 2023 on the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

The attack on the NIA team evoked memories of January 5 when a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked by a mob in North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali during a search at the house of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with alleged irregularities in the public distribution system.

On Sunday, senior Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh also alleged that a senior state BJP leader from Paschim Bardhaman district, who was earlier with TMC, had met an NIA SP at his apartment in New Town area of Kolkata on March 26 and handed over a list of TMC leaders to be arrested by the agency from different parts of the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.