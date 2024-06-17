Nine killed, 40 injured as goods train rams into Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal

Kolkata: A freight train rammed into a passenger train in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Monday, killing at least nine people and injuring over 40 others.

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express, which was on its way from Agartala in Tripura to Sealdah in West Bengal, crossed Rangapani Station, nearly 30 kilometers away from New Jalpaiguri Station, at 8:27 a.m. and stopped between Ranipatra and Chhatar stations. A freight train then crossed the Rangapani Station at 8:42 a.m. and hit the rear end of the Kanchanjunga Express at around 8:55 a.m. – resulting in the derailment of the four rear coaches of the passenger train – the guard’s coach, a general seating coach, and two parcel coaches.

The collision killed at least nine people, including the pilot of the goods train and the guard of the passenger train, according to officials of the West Bengal government. The mortal remains of the deceased were extricated from the derailed coaches of the passenger train. The injured were rushed to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Jalpaiguri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the mishap ‘saddening’ and conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased. “I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected,” he wrote on X. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the scene and oversaw the rescue operation, which was completed by late afternoon.

“The accident will be thoroughly investigated by the Commissioner of Railway Safety,” said Vaishnaw, who rode on the pillion of the motorcycle of a local man to reach the site of the accident. He said that enhanced ex-gratia compensation would be provided to the victims, at the rate of Rs 10 Lakh for the family of each deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for each grievously injured, and Rs 50,000 for each passenger who suffered minor injuries. He also visited the hospital and enquired about the injured. “We will identify the reason behind this accident and take proper preventive measures in the future,” said the minister.