Nine killed, 41 injured as goods train rams into Kanchanjunga Express from behind in West Bengal

New Jalpaiguri/Kolkata/New Delhi: At least nine people were killed and 41 injured after a goods train rammed into the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express from behind in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Monday, a senior railway official said.

Among the deceased were the pilot of the goods train and the guard of the passenger train, he added.

The injured have been shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Some local reports attributed to senior West Bengal Police officials put the casualty count at 15.

The collision occurred near Rangapani station, 30 km from New Jalpaiguri station, causing four rear compartments of Kanchanjunga Express to derail due to the impact from behind by the goods train's locomotive, the official said.