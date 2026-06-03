Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

No 'Annapurna' dole for mothers of unimmunised kids & of those studying in unrecognised madrasas in Bengal

A woman is also likely to be denied the benefit of the scheme if she was deleted from the lists of voters after the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 16:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 16:08 IST
India NewsWest BengalSuvendu Adhikariimmunisationspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us