No 'Annapurna' dole for mothers of unimmunised kids & of those studying in unrecognised madrasas in Bengal

<p>Kolkata: If a mother has sent her children to independent madrasahs, which are unaided and unrecognised by the government, or failed to get them immunised, she will not be entitled to receive the monthly financial assistance provided through the Annapurna Yojana, which the West Bengal government started rolling out on Wednesday.</p> <p>A woman is also likely to be denied the benefit of the scheme if she was deleted from the lists of voters after the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls, and if her plea for restoration of her voting rights was rejected by the appellate tribunals, too.</p>.Bengal launches Annapurna Yojana, 28.25 lakh women to receive Rs 3,000 monthly aid in first phase.<p>The new Bharatiya Janata Party administration in West Bengal started disbursing monthly financial assistance through its Annapurna Yojana – a repackaged version of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme run by the erstwhile Trinamool Congress regime to provide monthly assistance to women, except those receiving government salaries or pensions. Nearly 2.42 crore beneficiaries of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme were earlier receiving the monthly financial assistance at the rate of Rs 1,500 for the general category and Rs 1,700 for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes category. The BJP government, however, decided that each eligible woman would receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 3000 through the Annapurna Yojana.</p> <p>Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told journalists that the state government started directly transferring Rs 3000 to the bank account of each of over 28.25 lakh women on Wednesday. As the process of assessing the eligibility of the women would progress, more and more beneficiaries would start receiving the financial assistance under the Annapurna Yojana, which was among the promises the BJP had made in its election manifesto ahead of the recent assembly elections in West Bengal, the chief minister said on Wednesday. He added that the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme would not be discontinued immediately, but the women, who would start receiving the benefits of the new programme, would no longer be provided the financial assistance through the old one. </p> .30 lakh beneficiaries of TMC govt's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme for women ineligible: CM Adhikari.<p>Adhikari alleged that not only had the erstwhile TMC government turned a blind eye and allowed several men to illegally avail the benefit of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme meant for women, but a large number of beneficiaries, who had been stripped of voting rights permanently after the SIR of the electoral rolls, had continued to receive the benefits of the social welfare programmes run by the previous regime. That was why the BJP government had to ask each woman, keen to enrol for the benefits of Annapurna Yojana, to fill out new forms, online or offline, so that the government could reassess the eligibility of applicants afresh. </p> <p>“We obviously don’t want any non-Indian to receive the money going from the public exchequer,” he said, indicating that the women, who had lost voting rights during the roll-revision exercise in the state, would not receive the benefits of the Annapurna Yojana, unless their pleas for restoration of voting rights were under the consideration of or accepted by the appellate tribunals.</p> <p>The Supreme Court recently ruled that the exclusion of the name of a person from the electoral roll would not mean that she or he would lose citizenship of India.</p>.Bengal govt to stop monthly honorarium to imams & purohits, issues warning against vandalism.<p>The new 11-page form required to be filled out by women to seek the benefits of the Annapurna Yojana includes pages where the applicants have to give the details of the vaccination and education of their children. “We will have to know if anyone has not got their children immunised through the government vaccination programme, because it will mean that the concerned person does not consider the government’s words (on the need for immunisation) important. So, why should such a person get Rs 3000 to be provided through the Annapurna Yojana?” Agnimitra Paul, women and child welfare minister of the state government, said, indicating that women, who were sending children to “khariji madrasas (madrasahs unaided and unrecognised by the government)” to study, would also not receive the benefits of the scheme. “We have been saying that these khariji madrasahs shouldn’t be there.” </p>