india west bengal

'No bulldozer allowed': Mamata stalls move to demolish illegal hotels on sea beach

The CM, who was unhappy since the state secretariat was "not informed" of the order beforehand, said no bulldozers would be allowed, according to the source.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 01:29 IST

Comments
Published 20 November 2024, 01:29 IST
