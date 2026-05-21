Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

No courts, take Bangladeshi infiltrators to BSF instead: Bengal CM Suvendu tells police

The illegal migration from Bangladesh to India was a major poll issue for the BJP, which had a landslide victory in the just-concluded assembly elections in the state
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 16:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 16:10 IST
India NewsWest BengalBorder security forceBSFSuvendu Adhikariillegal immigrants from Bangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us