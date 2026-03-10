<p>Kolkata: Chief Election Commissioner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gyanesh-kumar">Gyanesh Kumar </a>on Tuesday asserted that no eligible voter’s name would be removed from the electoral rolls and said the Election Commission’s priority was to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference in Kolkata after a series of meetings with political parties and officials, Kumar said the people of West Bengal have always believed in peaceful and participatory democracy.</p>.<p>"Our aim is to ensure free and fair elections and peaceful polls in Bengal," he said.</p>.<p>The chief election commissioner also emphasised that every eligible voter would have the opportunity to cast their ballot.</p>.<p>“No eligible voter’s name will be removed,” Kumar said.</p>.West Bengal SIR: Supreme Court asks state govt, Election Commission to provide logistical support to judges.<p>Highlighting the scale of the electoral exercise in the state, he said West Bengal has around 80,000 polling stations, of which about 61,000 are located in rural areas.</p>.<p>Kumar also announced that the Election Commission would implement 100 per cent webcasting at polling booths across the state to enhance transparency during the voting process. </p>