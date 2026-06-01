<p>Amid a growing chorus of criticism from within the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> and the recent attack on her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the latest setback for the party came when during a meeting for the newly elected legislators only 20 out of 80 MLAs turned up. </p><p>Though the missing number of MLAs raised some eyebrows, the party was quick to dismiss the concerns, saying that many of them were busy organising protests against the authorities </p>.TMC expels two MLAs for alleged 'anti-party' activities.<p>Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson said many could not attend the meet because of developments on the ground following TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's attack and assault on Kalyan Banerjee a day later. </p>.<p>While speaking to the media, Ghosh said the party had decided to intensify its protest programme over the next 48 hours against BJP government. </p><p>He also announced block-level and ward-level rallies on Monday, followed by a day-long sit-in in central Kolkata on Tuesday to be led by Mamata Banerjee.</p>.<p>He also said that though the meeting was planned way in advance, the attack on TMC leaders propelled them to organise protests.</p><p>"The absentee MLAs, who are stuck with managing the ground situation, assisting our workers who have been arrested, had informed the legislative party of the developments and requested if the meeting could be temporarily postponed," Ghosh told reporters outside former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence, where the meeting was scheduled to take place.</p> .<p>Ghosh said that in the wake of that "legitimate request" from legislators, the Trinamool legislative party decided to call off the meeting "for the time being", despite some 20 MLAs having arrived at the venue of the meeting, which was scheduled to start at 3 pm.</p><p>"We will hold this meeting at a later date, the details of which will be duly communicated to our MLAs. All our legislators have communicated that they are firmly standing with the party during these difficult times," Ghosh said.</p><p>Party sources said that despite the scant presence of leaders, Banerjee held informal talks with those present at the meeting.</p>