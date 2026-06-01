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No end to TMC's troubles? Day after attack on Abhishek, only 20 out of 80 MLAs turn up for meet at Mamata's house

Though the missing number of MLAs raised some eyebrows, the party was quick to dismiss the concerns, saying that many of them were busy organising protests against the authorities
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 11:06 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsTrinamool Cogress

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