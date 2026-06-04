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'No grudge against anyone': TMC's Krishna Chakraborty steps down as Bidhannagar mayor

Chakraborty submitted her resignation to the municipal commissioner earlier in the day.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndia PoliticsTrinamool Congress

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