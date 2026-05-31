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No place for violence in democracy: Jharkhand CM on attack on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Scores of people hurled stones, eggs and abuses at Abhishek Banerjee, an MP from West Bengal's Diamond Harbour.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 10:15 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCJharkhandAbhishek Banerjeetrinamool

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