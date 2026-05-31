No place for violence in democracy: Jharkhand CM on attack on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

<p>Ranchi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jharkhand">Jharkhand</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hemant-soren">Hemant Soren</a> on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-banerjee">Abhishek Banerjee</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, saying there is no place for violence in democracy.</p>.<p>The TMC leader was attacked on Saturday when he went to visit the victims of post-poll violence in Sonarpur town of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, and later claimed that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> activists were trying to kill him.</p>.<p>"The attack on MP Abhishek Banerjee in West Bengal is extremely reprehensible. In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/democracy">democracy</a>, there can be ideological differences, but there is no place for violence and attacks," Soren said in a post on X.</p>.<p>He said that political opposition "should be countered with logic and public opinion, not with fear and the use of force".</p>.Opposition condemns attack on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee; BJP claims restraint.<p>"I strongly condemn this incident and demand strict action against the culprits. It is dialogue and respect, not violence, that strengthen democracy," the chief minister and JMM president said.</p>.<p>Scores of people hurled stones, eggs and abuses at Abhishek Banerjee, an MP from West Bengal's Diamond Harbour.</p>.<p>The situation quickly spiralled into chaos, with some members of the crowd reportedly attempting to physically attack Banerjee by raining blows and kicks on him, prompting swift intervention by security personnel. </p>