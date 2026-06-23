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No street in Kolkata to have names of Mughals, Pathans or oppressive British rulers: West Bengal CM

Speaking in the Assembly during a discussion on the governor's address, he announced the formation of a committee to review the names of roads and areas.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 16:16 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 16:16 IST
India NewsWest BengalSuvendhu Adhikari

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