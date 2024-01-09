'Not an inch of land will be spared without a fight': Mamata challenges BJP

She went on to assert that only the Trinamool's name is brought up when allegations are raised. Banerjee claimed that her party's political opponent, the BJP, becomes apprehensive, leading to what she described as "staged" and dramatic arrests of Trinamool leaders. She suggested that these actions are orchestrated with the intention of doing so before the elections. "Without a fight, we will not spare an inch of land," she declared.

Reminding the gathering of the central teams that have visited the state over the past two years, Banerjee said that central funds for public welfare schemes, especially for the 100-day rural job scheme, are on hold, and recalled her meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

Discussing the saffron colour, Banerjee questioned why the "BJP colour" is chosen for painting buildings associated with public welfare projects. She emphasised her obligation to display the logos of the central government or the state government but stated that she is not obliged to feature a "party logo."

The Trinamool chief urged people to ensure their names are enlisted in the voters' list if they haven't already done so. She cautioned that failing to do so might lead to difficulties in the context of "CAA" and "NRC," referring to citizenship-related legislation and regulations.