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Now, West Bengal govt makes singing of Vande Mataram mandatory in all madrassas

Singing of the national song made compulsory in all madrasas across the State during the morning assembly.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:36 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Now, West Bengal govt makes singing of Vande Mataram mandatory in all madrassas

In one line
West Bengal government mandates singing of Vande Mataram in all madrassas during morning assemblies.
Key points
Mandatory singing in madrassas
The West Bengal government has made singing Vande Mataram compulsory in all madrassas, including government-aided and unaided institutions, during morning assemblies.
Extension from schools
This directive follows a previous order requiring all state-run and aided schools to include Vande Mataram in morning assemblies.
Strict compliance required
Heads of institutions have been instructed to ensure all students participate in singing the national song before classes commence.
Immediate implementation
The directive applies with immediate effect, superseding all previous orders and practices regarding school assemblies.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:36 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndia PoliticsVande MataramMadrassaWest Bengal politicsWest Bengal News

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