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West Bengal government mandates singing of Vande Mataram in all madrassas during morning assemblies.
Key points
• Mandatory singing in madrassas
The West Bengal government has made singing Vande Mataram compulsory in all madrassas, including government-aided and unaided institutions, during morning assemblies.
• Extension from schools
This directive follows a previous order requiring all state-run and aided schools to include Vande Mataram in morning assemblies.
• Strict compliance required
Heads of institutions have been instructed to ensure all students participate in singing the national song before classes commence.
• Immediate implementation
The directive applies with immediate effect, superseding all previous orders and practices regarding school assemblies.
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:36 IST