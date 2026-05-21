West Bengal government mandates singing of Vande Mataram in all madrassas during morning assemblies.

In one line

Key points

• Mandatory singing in madrassas The West Bengal government has made singing Vande Mataram compulsory in all madrassas, including government-aided and unaided institutions, during morning assemblies.

• Extension from schools This directive follows a previous order requiring all state-run and aided schools to include Vande Mataram in morning assemblies.

• Strict compliance required Heads of institutions have been instructed to ensure all students participate in singing the national song before classes commence.