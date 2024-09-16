OC arrested in medic rape-murder case held probe transparently: Senior officer

Kolkata: A senior Kolkata Police officer on Monday came out in support of Abhijit Mondal, the officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station arrested by the CBI in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, and asserted that he had conducted the initial investigation transparently.

Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, V Solomon Nesakumar, along with other senior officers of the city police, met Mondal's family and assured them all support.

"We met the family of Abhijit Mondal. We spoke with his wife and informed her that the department stands by them like a family and will provide all support," Nesakumar told reporters.