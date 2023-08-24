Offer jobs to families of people who die working for you, Mamata Banerjee tells railways

Banerjee said that a contractor from Mizoram had taken labourers from Malda to engage them in railway work. She stated that today railways are in a deplorable condition, with slashed budgets.

“A few days ago, over 300 people died in Odisha. Today, 35 people died while setting up a bridge in Mizoram. Out of these, 24 were from Bengal’s Malda, with sixteen from Ratua alone…,” she said.

“We have made arrangements to ensure that mortal remains of the deceased labourers are brought back to Bengal. It will reach Malda soon. We are in touch with the families,” she said.

Talking about the last accident, Banerjee said that jobs and a compensation of Rs 5 lakh was offered, but the railways cannot shirk off accountability.

“When a bridge collapsed here, the PM mocked us. Twenty-six people had died. Today, 35 people died while constructing a bridge. The same thing happened in Gujarat and Bihar… I don’t want to do politics on these issues because an accident is an accident,” she said.