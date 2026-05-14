One dead, 15 injured in coal mine wall collapse in Bengal's Asansol

<p>Kolkata: A worker was killed and at least 15 others were injured after a section of an underground mine wall collapsed following an 'air blast' at an Eastern Coalfields Limited colliery in West Bengal's Asansol on Thursday, a senior company official said.</p>.<p>The accident took place around 10.30 am at Parashia colliery under ECL’s Kunustoria area in Jamuria when a group of miners was working underground, they said.</p>.Mirrored Wall: Reflection of civic sense, lack of infrastructure.<p>The 'air blast' occurred in Section 27 of the mine, trapping and injuring several workers inside, a senior police officer claimed.</p>.<p>An air blast in a mine is a sudden, violent movement of air inside an underground mine caused by a rapid release of pressure.</p>.<p>"The impact of the blast threw workers in different directions inside the mine. Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident," he said.</p>.<p>Rescue teams, along with mine safety personnel and officials of the local administration, went to the spot and evacuated the injured workers. They were then taken to ECL-run hospitals, including Basra Hospital in Raniganj and Kalla Hospital in Asansol, he said, adding that one worker, identified as Debayan Munda, was declared dead.</p>.<p>Several of the injured workers are contractual labourers, the policeman said.</p>.Bengal CM Adhikari orders strict action against loudspeakers violating noise limits at religious places.<p>"A detailed inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the accident," the senior police officer said, adding that the situation was under control.</p>.<p>Following the incident, several workers' unions alleged lapses in safety measures and accused the authorities of negligence.</p>.<p>ECL authorities have so far not commented on the specific reason behind the accident, while assuring that the matter would be investigated. </p>