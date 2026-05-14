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One dead, 15 injured in coal mine wall collapse in Bengal's Asansol

Rescue teams, along with mine safety personnel and officials of the local administration, went to the spot and evacuated the injured workers.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 16:01 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 16:01 IST
India NewsWest BengalAccidentasansol

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