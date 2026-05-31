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Opposition condemns attack on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee; BJP claims restraint

However, BJP's West Bengal unit claimed that no party member was involved in the attack.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 21:08 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 21:08 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsAbhishek Banerjee

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