Ordinance for VCs’ appointments in public universities is 'alive', claim Bengal’s educationists

Before 2014, search-selection committees used to have three members, they were nominated by the Chancellor (Governor), the university concerned, and the UGC. After an amendment to university legislations in 2014, the search-selection committees were to have three members, nominated, one each, by the chancellor, university (concerned), and the state government.

“Since the Supreme Court had desired the inclusion of the UGC nominee in the Search/Selection committees, all the Vice-Chancellors selected under the prevalent law were requested to resign by the Chancellor and the government in January 2023,” the Forum said.

Following the resignations, the VCs were appointed as “interim” VCs for three months. After three months, however, the Chancellor didn’t extend their tenure. “This is the backdrop of the present crisis wherein the Chancellor has authorized “persons to perform the duties and exercise the powers of the Vice-Chancellor,” the Forum stated.

Last year, the Bengal assembly passed amendments to Acts of several universities and made the Chief Minister the Chancellor. This bill also awaits the governor’s consent.

On a High Court directive for including a UGC nominee in the search-selection committees, an amendment was made to university laws to make the inclusion, through an ordinance in May of this year. “The Governor gave his consent to the ordinance. The ordinance provides for a 5-member search-election committee,” the press note added.

The Forum argues that for dealing with the search-selection committees issue, “the only existing law of the land in this regard in WB is the ordinance enacted and promulgated in this regard with the prior assent of the Governor. The Ordinance is alive”. The bill brought “in confirmation of the ordinance,” educationists add, is awaiting the governor’s assent. The legal provisions in the ordinance are in line with the UGC rules, and in accordance with Calcutta High Court’s order, the Forum has said.

“An Ordinance that has been introduced as per the provision of Article 213 of the Constitution and approved by the Legislative Assembly remains valid unless withdrawn or replaced…,” the educationists argue with further legal explanation. “Assent of the Governor to the Bill is a requirement for ending the validity of the Ordinance…,” the Forum adds.