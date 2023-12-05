Organisers decide against holding century-old 'Poush Mela' in Bengal's Santiniketan

Kolkata: Bengal’s heritage winter fair ‘Poush Mela’, which was set to be held in Santiniketan after a hiatus of three years, has been called off by its organisers, citing lack of time to prepare for the event, officials said.

The Visva Bharati and the Santiniketan Trust, in a joint statement, said it does not seem feasible to hold the fair this year despite “all the good intentions”.

The central university, had, however, announced on December 2 that a consensus emerged over organising the fair.

“It was unanimously decided after threadbare discussion by all present that it does not seem feasible for the Santiniketan Trust and the university to organise the ‘Poush Mela’ in 2023 despite all good intentions,” Visva Bharati spokesperson Mahua Banerjee said in the joint statement.

The decision to not go ahead with the fair was taken at a meeting attended by three Santiniketan Trust members, including former officiating VC Sabujkali Sen, members of the executive council of the varsity, academics and administrative officials, it said.