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'Our workers facing atrocities': BJP's Dilip Ghosh condemns killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide

Ghosh urged the police to act firmly against anti-social elements and ensure protection for party workers.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 06:14 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 06:14 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalSuvendu AdhikariDilip Ghosh

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