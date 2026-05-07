'Our workers facing atrocities': BJP's Dilip Ghosh condemns killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide

<p>Kolkata: Newly elected MLA from Kharagpur Dilip Ghosh on Thursday condemned the killing of a close aide of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/suvendu-adhikaris-aide-shot-dead-bjp-accuses-tmc-of-targeted-assassination-west-bengal-on-boil-3993740">BJP </a>leader Suvendu Adhikari and alleged that party workers continued to face atrocities despite the saffron camp's electoral victory in West Bengal.</p><p>Ghosh, the former state BJP president, said incidents of violence must be stopped immediately.</p><p>"The BJP has come to power, but the power has not yet come into our hands. An attack was carried out on Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant. These incidents of violence must be stopped," he said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-election-results-2026-who-was-chandranath-rath-suvendu-adhikaris-pa-shot-dead-by-unknown-gunmen-newsalert-3993914">Chandranath Rath</a>, a former Indian Air Force personnel and a long-time associate of Adhikari, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night.</p>.Suvendu Adhikari's aide killed: Police scan CCTV footage amid tightened security.<p>Ghosh urged the police to act firmly against anti-social elements and ensure protection for party workers.</p><p>"The police should take action. The anti-social elements must be sent to jail," Ghosh said, alleging that internal clashes within the Trinamool Congress were contributing to unrest on the ground.</p><p>"The fight is happening between TMC factions, and BJP workers are being oppressed," he claimed.</p><p>The police have launched an investigation into the incident and said CCTV footage and other evidence were being examined to identify those involved in the crime.</p>