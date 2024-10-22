Over 150 trains cancelled amid cyclone threat

<p>Kolkata: More than 150 express and passenger trains running through South Eastern Railway jurisdiction have been cancelled in view of the possibility of formation of a severe cyclonic storm which is likely to hit Odisha-West Bengal coasts on October 25, an SER official said on Tuesday.</p><p>The trains cancelled include Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, Kamakhya-Yesvantpur AC Express, Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express, Howrah-Bhubaneswar Shatabdi Express and Howrah-Yesvantpur Express, he said.</p><p>The trains cancelled were scheduled to depart their originating stations from October 23 to 25, the SER official said.</p>.Cyclone Dana: Vegetable price soars in Odisha markets as consumers resort to panic buying.<p>More trains running through the SER zone may be cancelled if the situation demands.</p><p>The Kolkata-headquartered SER zone is spread over the states of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.</p><p>The Eastern Railway will operate an emergency control room from October 24 to 25, an ER official said.</p><p>According to the Met office, a depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island in the early hours of October 25 with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. </p>