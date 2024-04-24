Over 4,000 demonstrate in Kolkata over Cal HC judgement on teacher recruitment

A board official said, "The meeting lasted for over two hours. We heard their issues. We are sympathetic to their situation. But we have to abide by the high court's decision."

Aharuddin Rocky, a spokesperson of the retrenched teachers, told reporters, 'We lost our jobs for no fault of ours. We had qualified for the exams based on our merit and cleared the written test and viva voce. After appointment, we have taken classes and no fingers were raised at us at our workplace all these years. If around 5,000 candidates had allegedly taken recourse to unfair means as stated in the CBI probe, why should we be victimised?" he asked.