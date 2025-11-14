<p>Kolkata: An estimated 7.40 crore enumeration forms were distributed across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> till Friday afternoon, as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision</a> (SIR) of electoral rolls continued for the 11th day, an Election Commission official said.</p>.<p>Around 96.66 per cent of the electorate was covered in terms of distribution of enumeration forms up to 3 pm, he said.</p>.<p>"Altogether 7,40,76,531 voters have so far been covered under the form distribution exercise," he said.</p>.SIR 2026: Hundreds of former enclave women at risk of missing Bengal draft electoral rolls.<p>The SIR exercise in the state began on November 4.</p>.<p>Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting door-to-door verification by distributing the enumeration forms, the official added.</p>