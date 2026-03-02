Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Panic, anger ripple across Matua belt as SIR deletions reopen citizenship faultlines before West Bengal polls

The numbers underline the scale. In the second phase, Dabgram-Fulbari saw 16,491 deletions, Bagda 15,303 and Kalyani 9,037, all Matua-majority seats.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 06:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 06:35 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian Politicsspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us