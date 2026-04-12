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Panic in Bengal's Sandeshkhali after discovery of half-burnt bodies of woman & daughter

The woman's husband has been missing, and a search is underway for him, police said.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 08:28 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 08:28 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrimeKolkataNorth 24 Parganas

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