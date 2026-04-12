Panic in Bengal's Sandeshkhali after discovery of half-burnt bodies of woman & daughter

<p>Kolkata: Half-burnt bodies of a woman and her daughter were found in a trunk in their house in Sandeshkhali in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-women-youth-scheme-beneficiaries-tmc-bjp-battle-to-woo-same-set-of-voters-through-poll-promises-3965070">West Bengal</a>'s North 24 Parganas district, police said on Sunday.</p><p>The incident came to light late on Saturday, and the bodies were recovered by the police on Sunday morning, they said.</p><p>"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder followed by an attempt to destroy evidence. However, all possible angles, including domestic discord or any other motive, are being thoroughly examined," a police officer said.</p>.Man shot dead in full public view in Howrah; BJP claims killer linked to TMC.<p>The woman's husband has been missing, and a search is underway for him, police said.</p><p>The incident triggered panic in the area, following which police were deployed to maintain law and order.</p>