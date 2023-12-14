Parliament security breach ‘mastermind’ has a Kolkata connection

Kolkata: The conspiracy behind Parliament security breach of December 13 seemingly has a Kolkata connection. Lalit Jha, suspected to have played the most significant role in planning the breach, is said to have been a resident of the city.
The news agency PTI quoting police sources said that the Delhi Police is on the lookout for Jha, who is a teacher by profession.
Local media in Kolkata suggested that Jha lived in central Kolkata, and presented himself as a teacher, but has been away for over a year from his place of stay. People living in the vicinity of the said location, talking to vernacular news channels, acknowledged having seen Jha, earlier.
More about Jha got revealed, on Thursday, when Nilaksha Aich, a student from the state involved in social service told regional media that Jha had communicated with him around 1 pm, on the day of the incident.
According to Aich’s version, as he spoke to a regional channel (ABP Ananda), he was in college when Jha shared with him a video on Whatsapp, of the stretch where colour-gas was being released.
He asked Aich to watch the media coverage of the incident. The student-activist claimed that he didn’t see the video properly, initially. Later, on asking back where the incident happened, Aich didn’t receive a response.
Aich stated that he had come across Jha at an event in central Kolkata, way back in April, where he had gone to attend as a guest. Jha told him that he stayed in Kolkata, but didn’t share his specific location.
Aich, having got introduced, approached Jha, considering him good for being included as a member of his social organisation that looks into the education of tribals, and other welfare activities. Jha got associated with the organisation as a member, and was general secretary for a few months.