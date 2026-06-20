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'Paschimbanga Divas' not just a date but reminder of struggle that kept Bengal in India: PM Modi

Modi alleged that attempts were made to include the entire undivided Bengal in Pakistan during Partition.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 17:14 IST
India NewsWest BengalPM Modi

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