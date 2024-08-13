Patient flashes doctor in West Bengal amid protests over Kolkata medical college rape-murder case

The female doctor can be heard in the video asking the patient to leave before he enters the room and flashes her. Soon after, the man runs out of the room being chased by the doctor and rides away in his cycle.

DH could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

"This is becoming extremely difficult for Female Doctors to Work In West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee," Dr Manish Jangra wrote on the post he shared on platform X.

Tagging the West Bengal Police, netizens sought immediate action against the man.

"West Bengal is doomed atleast provide basic security to the doctors,state & centre government are hopeless or they are blind,So many unfortunate events against medical staff when will they wake up!!!!" commented a user, while another said: "If this had happened in a BJP state, the media would have been hounding the CM for a resignation by now. Rajdeep and his wife would be leading a social media witch hunt, screaming for accountability. But when it comes to Mamata Didi, they stay silent. Hypocrisy at its peak."

This comes amid country-wide outrage after the body of a woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of a government-run hospital in north Kolkata on Friday. A preliminary autopsy report has confirmed sexual abuse before she was killed.

(With PTI inputs)