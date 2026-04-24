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Photos: After 'jhalmuri', PM Modi enjoys boat ride on Hooghly river in Kolkata

PM Modi is seen seated on a wooden boat with a camera in hand in the backdrop of the iconic Howrah Bridge and the Vidyasagar Setu.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 06:10 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 06:10 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiphotograghyHooghlyTrendingWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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