<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to poll-bound West Bengal, went on a boat ride with a camera to try out his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/modi-says-he-used-digital-camera-e-mail-in-1987-88-733575.html">photography </a>skills. He took a ride through the waters of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/archives/harbour-hooghly-1999643">Hooghly river</a> on Friday morning, followed by posting some photographs from the moment on social media. </p><p>In the photos, which have now caught the attention of netizens, PM Modi is seen seated on a wooden boat with a camera in hand in the backdrop of the iconic Howrah Bridge and the Vidyasagar Setu. </p><p><strong>See photos</strong></p>.<p>"Tried my hand at photographing this great river. Also caught a close glimpse of the Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge," the Prime Minister said on X.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | PM Modi's pit stop for 'jhalmuri' goes viral, Mamata calls it 'all drama'.<p>He then spoke about the Ganges and expressed that it occupies a very special place in the hearts of people. </p><p>"One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal. Her divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation. This morning in Kolkata, I spent some time on the banks of the Hooghly river, an opportunity to express gratitude to Maa Ganga," Modi said on social media.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister said he had the opportunity to meet and briefly interact with boatmen. He even appreciated their hardworking nature. </p><p><strong>PM tries 'jhalmuri'</strong></p><p>Earlier, he was seen visiting a roadside stall for some <em>jhalmuri</em>, one of the local specialities. His video from the quick snack break amid his election campaiging in the state went viral online. </p>.<p><strong>WB polls</strong></p><p>The first round of Assembly polls in West Bengal were held on April 23. The second phase is scheduled on April 29, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4. </p>