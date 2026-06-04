Picture abhi baaki hai? All's not lost yet for Mamata as several rebel MLAs want Didi to lead, not just 'advise'

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TMC rebels in West Bengal rally behind Mamata Banerjee, rejecting Abhishek Banerjee's leadership amid internal party crisis.
Key points
• Rebel allegiance shift
Dissident TMC MLAs, including Gulshan Mullick and Sangeeta Roy Basunia, reaffirmed Mamata Banerjee as their supreme leader, rejecting her advisory role and Abhishek Banerjee's authority.
• Party crisis deepens
Over two-thirds of TMC legislators staged a rebellion led by Ritabrata Bandopadhyay, challenging the party's organisational structure and election results.
• BJP's potential role
The BJP dismissed claims of orchestrating the TMC crisis but is keen to exploit the situation to gain support in the Lok Sabha, particularly with potential boundary redrawing and women's reservation.
• Mamata's strategic move
Mamata Banerjee is expected to attend an I.N.D.I.A. meeting in New Delhi to unite opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
• Abhishek Banerjee's blame
Many TMC leaders blamed Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata's nephew and party general secretary, for the party's poor performance in the recent West Bengal assembly elections.
Key statistics
58
Number of dissident TMC legislators
Routed by the BJP
TMC's performance in West Bengal assembly elections
May 6
Date of TMC legislative party election
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Published 04 June 2026, 17:11 IST