PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of those killed in Kolkata warehouse collapse

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">Kolkata</a> and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.</p><p>The prime minister also said that the West Bengal government is working round the clock to ensure that those affected receive all possible assistance.</p>.5 more rescued from Kolkata warehouse collapse site, several still feared trapped.<p>"The mishap in Kolkata yesterday is saddening. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each will be given from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the mishap. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," Modi said in a post on X.</p><p>Five workers perished and at least 25 were injured after the three-storey under-construction warehouse collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area on Wednesday, according to officials.</p><p>More than 18 hours after the collapse, several people are still feared trapped under the debris.</p>