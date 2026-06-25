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PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of those killed in Kolkata warehouse collapse

He also said that the West Bengal government is working round the clock to ensure that those affected receive all possible assistance.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 06:34 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 06:34 IST
India NewsWest BengalNarendra ModiKolkataBuilding Collapse

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